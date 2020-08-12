PANTERA - Major League Baseball Reporter Pays Tribute To VINNIE PAUL At Arlington's Globe Life Park - "Rock N' Roll Royalty Here In Right Field"

During a Texas Rangers baseball game at the Globe Life Park in Arlington this past weekend, Fox Sports field reporter Emily Jones drew attention to the cardboard cutouts in the stands, which several teams are filling up the seats with since no fans are allowed to attend the games at Major League Baseball stadiums.

Jones held up a cutout of late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, saying "Rock ‘n’ roll royalty here in right field. Not sure if you recognize this guy, but he is Vinnie Paul, drummer for the legendary band Pantera. Longtime Arlington resident, passed away in 2018, but one of his fans made sure he was in the house at Globe Life field to take in the Rangers this season."

Check out the brief report below.