PANTERA – Social Distancing T-Shirt Raises $100,00 For COVID-19 Relief Fund

Pantera’s recently released limited edition social distancing t-shirt has raised over $100,000 in funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief fund. 40% of the net proceeds generated from the purchase of this t-shirt are being donated to the fund, which was started with two $1 million donations from the charitable foundation MusiCares itself as well as its affiliate, The Recording Academy.

"Reinventing The Steel turns 20 today! We will be releasing a 20th Anniversary edition of Reinventing at some point later this year (more details coming soon). In the meantime, watch this live show from The Real Steel Tour on February 20, 2001."

The Landry.Audio Podcast recently spoke with Daryl "Bobby Tongs" Arnberger, one of Pantera / Damageplan guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott's closest friends. He’s best known as the videographer for their genre breaking home videos, which continue to introduce new fans to the band. In the interview below he discusses everything from the early glam days, the arrival of Phil Anselmo, the changing of their sound, their tours, Phil’s drug addiction, how the Down side project began to splinter the band, their break up, Dime’s gradual frustration with Damageplan, and Bobby’s relationship with the remaining band members.

Arnberger on the possibility of a Pantera reunion if Dimebag was still alive:

"Definitely. Because I know how, in his heart, he was Pantera; he always would be. No matter what it was called - Damageplan or what - that was always what was inside of him. And I know the things that he was feeling when he came home. He felt he had something to prove. He didn't wanna do those things with Pat Lachman (Damageplan vocalist). Pat had already been causing issues and there were problems. I have several voice messages from Darrell of things that he left, and was telling me about the things Pat was doing out there. And he was, like, 'Man, I don't wanna work with this dude. I wanna fire him. I just don't want people to think we're difficult to work with.' I mean, that's just how he felt. So, yeah, I definitely believe that Pantera would be standing on stage together again."