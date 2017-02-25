PANTERA’s Vulgar Display Of Power Turns 25; 3-Part Video Documentary Posted

February 25th, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of Pantera’s legendary Vulgar Display Of Power album, and Loudwire has gathered not only all three surviving members of the band - Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and Vinnie Paul - but the album’s producer, Terry Date, and photographer Brad Guice, who shot the iconic album cover. Additionally, you’ll see some of the biggest names in metal and hard rock reflecting on the album that changed the direction of metal in the three-part Loudwire Legacy documentary.

“Breaking down Vulgar Display Of Power, we first examine the making of the album (video below), followed by the impact it left on the heavy metal landscape (Part 2) and finally, the secret story behind that iconic album cover (Part 3).”

Watch Part 1 below, and then head to Loudwire to watch Parts 2 and 3.