PANZERFAUST Enter The Studio To Begin Recording "Colossal-Length New Album"

Three years since the release of The Lucifer Principle LP, Canadian black metal veterans Panzerfaust have entered BWC Studios to record their third full length album with long-time producer Greg Dawson. The band comments that this is by far their most ambitious release to date, far eclipsing anything they have done in the past. Panzerfaust has implied that this album will be quite extensive; describing it as being a "colossal-length anthology."

Panzerfaust will be performing live in Toronto, ON with Dimmu Borgir on August 23rd at The Danforth Music Hall.

Panzerfaust will also be touring alongside Uada, Imperial Triumphant and Bane this September / October on the Blood Sand Ash Tour. Dates can be seen below:

September

19 – Riot Room – Kansas City, MO*

20 – Fubar – St. Louis, MO*

21 – TBA

22 – The Windup Space – Baltimore, MD – Shadow Woods Fest (Post-Mortum)

23 – TBA

24 – Gramps – Miami, FL

25 – Brass Mug – Tampa, FL

26 – Will’s Pub – Orlando, FL

27 – The Earl – Atlanta, GA

28 – TBA

29 – Barracuda – Austin, TX – Red River Family Fest III

30 – Double Wide – Dallas, TX

October

1 – Growlers – Memphis, TN

2 – The End – Nashville, TN

3 – The Green Latern – Lexington, KY

4 – Smiling Moose – Pittsburgh, PA**

5 – The Kingsland – Brooklyn, NY**

6 – Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA**

7 – TBA**

9 – Pittsfield, ME – House Of Doom**

10 – The Jewel – Manchester, NH**

11 – Mid East Up – Boston, MA**

12 – H Restaurant Bar Club – Silver Spring, MD – Satan’s Unholy Abomination Fest VI**

13 – The Shrunken Head – Columbus, OH**

14 – Black Circle Brewing – Indianapolis, IN**

15 – Reggies – Chicago, IL**

16 – Lager House – Detroit, MI**

17 – The Foundry – Lakewood, OH**

18 – Bugjar – Rochester, NY**

19 – Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC – Quebec Deathfest

22 – TBA*

* just UADA

** with Bane



