PANZERFAUST Enter The Studio To Begin Recording "Colossal-Length New Album"
August 20, 2018, an hour ago
Three years since the release of The Lucifer Principle LP, Canadian black metal veterans Panzerfaust have entered BWC Studios to record their third full length album with long-time producer Greg Dawson. The band comments that this is by far their most ambitious release to date, far eclipsing anything they have done in the past. Panzerfaust has implied that this album will be quite extensive; describing it as being a "colossal-length anthology."
Panzerfaust will be performing live in Toronto, ON with Dimmu Borgir on August 23rd at The Danforth Music Hall.
Panzerfaust will also be touring alongside Uada, Imperial Triumphant and Bane this September / October on the Blood Sand Ash Tour. Dates can be seen below:
September
19 – Riot Room – Kansas City, MO*
20 – Fubar – St. Louis, MO*
21 – TBA
22 – The Windup Space – Baltimore, MD – Shadow Woods Fest (Post-Mortum)
23 – TBA
24 – Gramps – Miami, FL
25 – Brass Mug – Tampa, FL
26 – Will’s Pub – Orlando, FL
27 – The Earl – Atlanta, GA
28 – TBA
29 – Barracuda – Austin, TX – Red River Family Fest III
30 – Double Wide – Dallas, TX
October
1 – Growlers – Memphis, TN
2 – The End – Nashville, TN
3 – The Green Latern – Lexington, KY
4 – Smiling Moose – Pittsburgh, PA**
5 – The Kingsland – Brooklyn, NY**
6 – Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA**
7 – TBA**
9 – Pittsfield, ME – House Of Doom**
10 – The Jewel – Manchester, NH**
11 – Mid East Up – Boston, MA**
12 – H Restaurant Bar Club – Silver Spring, MD – Satan’s Unholy Abomination Fest VI**
13 – The Shrunken Head – Columbus, OH**
14 – Black Circle Brewing – Indianapolis, IN**
15 – Reggies – Chicago, IL**
16 – Lager House – Detroit, MI**
17 – The Foundry – Lakewood, OH**
18 – Bugjar – Rochester, NY**
19 – Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC – Quebec Deathfest
22 – TBA*
* just UADA
** with Bane