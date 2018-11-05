PAPA ROACH Are "Goin' Back To Cali" With Special Shows At The Roxy

Papa Roach have announced a special run of five shows in their home state of California to celebrate their forthcoming 10th studio album. The band will close out this run with three very special shows at the landmark West Hollywood venue, The Roxy, presented by SiriusXM.

Jacoby Shaddix said, “It's been so long since we've done some real intimate shows like this in California – since 2009 in fact. We can't wait to show our California fans a bit of love they deserve. Sacto – SF – LA, they're all in for a treat.”

Tickets for these special Papa Roach shows will be on sale Friday, November 9th. For more information on tickets and all tour dates, visit paparoach.com.

Papa Roach have released two new songs from their forthcoming, as yet untitled 10th studio album, “Renegade Music” and “Who Do You Trust?”, plus the official music video for the first single, “Who Do You Trust?” (see below)

The tracks see Papa Roach continuing to push their momentum with bonafide rock anthems and fearsome hooks.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix explains, “This song is a statement of engagement - In this day and age, who do you trust? The message of the song is to think for yourself and to trust in yourself, and the imagery of the song matches that. It’s the sea of information, all of if slightly out of focus - and you’re left floating in trying to decide for yourself. Who do you trust?"

“Papa Roach are back with two more anthemic bangers to add to their arsenal”, muses Allison Hagendorf, Spotify’s Global Head of Music, about the tracks.

Papa Roach have been praised by their peers in the rock world for achieving an “unlikely comeback”, with two decades of continued success and a career resurgence with their 2017 release, Crooked Teeth, which debuted in the Top 20 on the US, UK and Australian charts.

(Photo - Darren Craig)