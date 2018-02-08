PAPA ROACH - "Born For Greatness" Video Director BRYSON ROATCH Featured In New Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Papa Roach recently released an official music video for the Crooked Teeth album track, "Born For Greatness". A new "behind-the-scenes" video with director Bryson Roatch can be seen below:

Meet "Born For Greatness" video star Jean Sok below. Sok is a breakdancer with only one leg. Employing “b-boy” style techniques, Sok incorporates his crutches into his moves, using them as an extension of his arms. He gained international acclaim as a performer for Cirque Du Soliel’s Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour and Michael Jackson One.

Meet "Born For Greatness" video star Jen Bricker below. Bricker was born without legs and her heart on the opposite side of her chest. “Never say can’t” is her motto. The professional aerialist has toured the world and performed with global superstars including Britney Spears.

Meet "Born For Greatness" video star, Aaron 'Wheelz' Fotheringham below. Wheelz was born with spina bifida, a birth defect of the spinal cord. Fotheringham has gone on to become a professional WCMX (wheelchair motocross) athlete. He completed the first ever wheelchair front flip while touring the world with Nitro Circus.

Watch the footage, as well as the official music video, below:

Fresh off their sold out European tour, Papa Roach are coming back stateside, hitting the road in support of their ninth studio effort, Crooked Teeth. The tour kicks off on April 5th in Raleigh, NC and runs through May 13th, wrapping up in Corpus Christi, TX. The tour will be hitting twenty five cities featuring special guests Nothing More, with support from Escape The Fate.

Tour dates:

April

5 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz *^

7 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues *^

8 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore (Charlotte) *^

10 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount ^

11 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater ^

13 - Portland, ME - State Theater *^

14 - Montreal - M-Telus aka Metropolis *^

17 - Quebec City, QC - Grand Theater *^

18 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory *^

19 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore *^

21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora *^

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre *^

24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *^

26 - Des Moines, IA - 7 Flags Event Center *^

27 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District *^

29 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings*^

May

1 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre*^

2 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Showroom*^

4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*^

5 - Portland, OR – Roseland*^

7 - Fresno, CA - Woodward Park Amp*^

9- Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater*^

11 -Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater^

12 - Houston, TX – Revention^

13 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion^

* with Nothing More

^ with Escape The Fate