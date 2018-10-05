PAPA ROACH Drop Two New Tracks From Forthcoming 10th Album; "Who Do You Trust?" Music Video Streaming

Papa Roach have released two new songs from their forthcoming, as yet untitled 10th studio album, “Renegade Music” and “Who Do You Trust?”, plus the official music video for the first single, “Who Do You Trust?” (see below)

The tracks see Papa Roach continuing to push their momentum with bonafide rock anthems and fearsome hooks.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix explains, “This song is a statement of engagement - In this day and age, who do you trust? The message of the song is to think for yourself and to trust in yourself, and the imagery of the song matches that. It’s the sea of information, all of if slightly out of focus - and you’re left floating in trying to decide for yourself. Who do you trust?"

“Papa Roach are back with two more anthemic bangers to add to their arsenal”, muses Allison Hagendorf, Spotify’s Global Head of Music, about the tracks.

Papa Roach have been praised by their peers in the rock world for achieving an “unlikely comeback”, with two decades of continued success and a career resurgence with their 2017 release, Crooked Teeth, which debuted in the Top 20 on the US, UK and Australian charts.

Papa Roach have set out on a mini tour starting today in Richmond, VA, hitting ten cities across North and Latin America, before setting out on a December tour to various military bases in Asia. The band will also be joining Shinedown and Asking Alexandria on the 2019 North American leg of the Attention! Attention! World Tour. Additional international tour dates to be announced soon. For tickets, VIP packages and more information, visit paparoach.com.

(Photo - Darren Craig)