PAPA ROACH Premier Alternative Version Of “Periscope” Video Featuring SKYLAR GREY

Papa Roach partner with Spotify to exclusively unveil the alternate version of the “Periscope” [feat. Skylar Grey] music video.

Watch it on Spotify’s Rock This playlist via the Spotify app here.

Debuted to the channel’s 3.7 million followers, this also marks the premiere of the new Rock This today on Spotify. “Periscope” is available on the multiplatinum award-winning quartet’s ninth full-length studio album Crooked Teeth [Eleven Seven]—out now.

This unseen cinematic visual for “Periscope” stars social media juggernauts Vale Gentaand Dominic Devore. A captivating and sexy story unfolds between the influencers as Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix and Skylar Grey engage in an entrancing and epic vocal volley. Genta immediately captivates with a sultry and seductive spark.

The video immediately trended on social media worldwide reaching a combined audience of over 1.9 million between the combined social imprint of Vale, Dominic, Papa Roach, Skylar Grey, Spotify, and Eleven Seven Music. This innovative influencer integration stands out as a first for a rock band.

“Periscope” is inspired by the realization that sometimes within a relationship you might not be worth being loved or that the other person may not be worth your love, and the struggle within that - how much effort it takes to make things work,” says Papa Roach lead vocalist Jacoby Shaddix. “One part that I think is really meaningful in the video is when Skylar and I are in the shot at the same time, yet we’re not engaging with each other. It represents the ‘disconnection’ with two people, which is very much what the lyrics describe.” Grey adds, “You are loving someone from a distance, not able to reach them.”

Crooked Teeth is available digitally and physically, as a standard (10 tracks) and deluxe (10 tracks + 3 brand new tracks + 16 live tracks Live at the Fillmore Detroit) editions (see details below).

Crooked Teeth tracklisting:

Standard Edition (Digital, CD, Vinyl)

“Break the Fall”

“Crooked Teeth”

“My Medicationv

“Born for Greatness”

“American Dreams”

“Periscope” (Feat. Skylar Grey)

“Help”

“Sunrise Trailer Park” (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

“Traumatic”

“None of the Above”

Deluxe Edition (Digital + CD Only)

Disc 1

“Richochet” (Bonus track)

“Nothing” (Bonus track)

“Bleeding Through” (Bonus track)

Disc 2

“Intro” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Face Everything And Rise” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Getting Away with Murder” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Between Angels and Insects” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Where Did The Angels Go?” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Broken Home” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Burn” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Forever” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Scars” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Lifeline” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Infest” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Kick In The Teeth” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Broken As Me” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Still Swingin'” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“…To Be Loved” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Last Resort” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

