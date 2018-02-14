PAPA ROACH Premier "My Medication" Music Video

Papa Roach have released an official music video for the Crooked Teeth album track, "My Medication". The clip, directed by Bryson Roatch, can be seen below:

Fresh off their sold out European tour, Papa Roach are coming back stateside, hitting the road in support of their ninth studio effort, Crooked Teeth. The tour kicks off on April 5th in Raleigh, NC and runs through May 13th, wrapping up in Corpus Christi, TX. The tour will be hitting twenty five cities featuring special guests Nothing More, with support from Escape The Fate.

Tour dates:

April

5 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz *^

7 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues *^

8 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore (Charlotte) *^

10 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount ^

11 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater ^

13 - Portland, ME - State Theater *^

14 - Montreal - M-Telus aka Metropolis *^

17 - Quebec City, QC - Grand Theater *^

18 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory *^

19 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore *^

21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora *^

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre *^

24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *^

26 - Des Moines, IA - 7 Flags Event Center *^

27 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District *^

29 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings*^

May

1 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre*^

2 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Showroom*^

4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*^

5 - Portland, OR – Roseland*^

7 - Fresno, CA - Woodward Park Amp*^

9- Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater*^

11 -Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater^

12 - Houston, TX – Revention^

13 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion^

* with Nothing More

^ with Escape The Fate