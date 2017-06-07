PAPA ROACH Release Music Video For “Periscope” Track Featuring SKYLAR GREY

Papa Roach have released a music video for “Periscope”, a track from their recently released album Crooked Teeth. The song and video features multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Skylar Grey (Dr. Dre, Eminem, Rihanna, Zedd, Nicki Minaj).

The video “Periscope” was directed by award-winning firm The Uprising Creative (Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Big Sean, Lil Jon) who cited the inspiration for the video was “to create a moody, different look for the band using a stylistic light exploration - exploring color through light, projection and dynamic performances of the performers."

“Periscope” is inspired by the realization that sometimes within a relationship you might not be worth being loved or that the other person may not be worth your love, and the struggle within that - how much effort it takes to make things work,” says Papa Roach lead vocalist Jacoby Shaddix. “One part that I think is really meaningful in the video is when Skylar and I are in the shot at the same time, yet we’re not engaging with each other. It represents the ‘disconnection’ with two people, which is very much what the lyrics describe.” Grey adds, “You are loving someone from a distance, not able to reach them.”

Crooked Teeth is available digitally and physically, as a standard (10 tracks) and deluxe (10 tracks + 3 brand new tracks + 16 live tracks Live at the Fillmore Detroit) editions (see details below).

Crooked Teeth tracklisting:

Standard Edition (Digital, CD, Vinyl)

“Break the Fall”

“Crooked Teeth”

“My Medicationv

“Born for Greatness”

“American Dreams”

“Periscope” (Feat. Skylar Grey)

“Help”

“Sunrise Trailer Park” (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

“Traumatic”

“None of the Above”

Deluxe Edition (Digital + CD Only)

Disc 1

“Break The Fall”

“Crooked Teeth”

“My Medication”

“Born For Greatness”

“American Dreams”

“Periscope” (Feat. Skylar Grey)

“Help”

“Sunrise Trailer Park” (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

“Traumatic”

“None Of The Above”

“Richochet” (Bonus track)

“Nothing” (Bonus track)

“Bleeding Through” (Bonus track)

Disc 2

“Intro” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Face Everything And Rise” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Getting Away with Murder” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Between Angels and Insects” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Where Did The Angels Go?” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Broken Home” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Burn” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Forever” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Scars” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Lifeline” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Infest” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Kick In The Teeth” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Broken As Me” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Still Swingin'” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“…To Be Loved” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Last Resort” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Sunrise Trailer Park” (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly):

“None Of The Above” lyric video:

“American Dreams” lyric video:

“Born For Greatness” (lyric video):

“Help” lyric video:

“Crooked Teeth” video: