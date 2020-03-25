PAPA ROACH Release "Top Of The World" Music Video

Papa Roach have released a video for "Top Of The World", a track from the band's 10th studio album, Who Do You Trust?. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Earlier this month, Papa Roach issued a statement, announcing the cancellation of the final dates of the band's European tour.

Said the band: "Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the latest government restrictions of public gatherings, our concerts in Paris, Tilburg, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Copenhagen have been cancelled by the local government authorities. This tour was so epic, we tried to perform all of our shows so we are all gutted!!!

"We are working with our team to reschedule these cities, but at the moment, nothing can be confirmed as the information is changing daily. Please be patient as we navigate through these necessary precautions. Hold on to your ticket and we will add a few more cities.

"Finally, thank you to all of you who came out to see us. Wash your hands and be safe!"

