PAPA ROACH Shares Lyric Video For "Elevate" Single

Papa Roach will release their 10th studio album, Who Do You Trust?, on January 18th via Eleven Seven Music. A lyric video for the single "Elevate" can be found below. The new album is available for pre-order here.

The 12-track anthemic album Who Do You Trust? features heavy rhythmic guitars and catchy hooks on “Who Do You Trust?” and “Renegade Music” with melodic tunes on “Not The Only One” and emotionally-charged lyrics throughout the album. The album is produced by Nick “Ras” Furlong and Colin Cunningham. The track “Top Of The World” is produced by Jason Evigan.

“Our goal for our 10th album was to push ourselves even further into genres that inspire us most. We have reached the place where we always wanted to be, creating new and exciting music.” - bassist Tobin Esperance

“Papa Roach’s new album showcases the band’s eclectic tastes, while maintaining their true identity as a now legendary act. The themes on this album is to take risk. When you’re tired of ‘fitting in’, the band stands out. “Not The Only One” is one song that stands out as a new wave anthem in the pool of Active Rock.” - Producer, Nick "Ras" on the album, Who Do You Trust?

Tracklisting:

"The Ending"

"Renegade Music"

"Not The Only One"

"Who Do You Trust?"

"Elevate"

"Come Around"

"Feel Like Home"

"Problems"

"Top Of The World"

"I Suffer Well"

"Maniac"

"Better Than Life"

"Elevate" lyric video:

"Not The Only One" lyric video:

"Who Do You Trust?" video:

"Renegade Music":

(Photo - Darren Craig)