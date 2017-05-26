PAPA ROACH Streaming “Sunrise Trailer Park” Track Featuring MACHINE GUN KELLY

Papa Roach are streaming “Sunshine Trailer Park”, the track featuring Machine Gun Kelly, from their new album, Crooked Teeth, out now via Eleven Seven Music. Listen to the song below.

Crooked Teeth is available digitally and physically, as a standard (10 tracks) and deluxe (10 tracks + 3 brand new tracks + 16 live tracks Live at the Fillmore Detroit) editions (see details below).

Crooked Teeth tracklisting:

Standard Edition (Digital, CD, Vinyl)

“Break the Fall”

“Crooked Teeth”

“My Medicationv

“Born for Greatness”

“American Dreams”

“Periscope” (Feat. Skylar Grey)

“Help”

“Sunrise Trailer Park” (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

“Traumatic”

“None of the Above”

Deluxe Edition (Digital + CD Only)

Disc 1

“Richochet” (Bonus track)

“Nothing” (Bonus track)

“Bleeding Through” (Bonus track)

Disc 2

“Intro” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Face Everything And Rise” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Getting Away with Murder” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Between Angels and Insects” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Where Did The Angels Go?” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Broken Home” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Burn” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Forever” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Scars” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Lifeline” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Infest” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Kick In The Teeth” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Broken As Me” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Still Swingin'” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“…To Be Loved” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

“Last Resort” (Live at Fillmore Detroit)

(Photo - Bryson Roatch)