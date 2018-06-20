PARADISE LOST Discuss Finally Being At Peace With Reworked Version Of Believe In Nothing Album; Video

On June 29th, Paradise Lost will release a remixed and remastered version of their eighth full-length album Believe In Nothing. Initially released back in 2000, the artwork and production of the album never lived up to the expectations of the band. The quintet now present a freshly reworked version of the album with more appropriate, gloomy artwork.

Today, singer Nick Holmes and guitarist Greg Mackintosh explain why they felt that they never had any creative control over the release and how they can now finally be at peace with Believe In Nothing. Watch the trailer below:

Believe In Nothing - Remixed & Remastered will be available in the following formats:

- Digipack CD

- Bi-coloured LP

- White LP

- Standard Black LP

+ T-Shirt Bundles

Pre-order via the following links:

- Official Omerch Store

- Nuclear Blast Mailorder

- Digital

New artwork by Branca Studio.

Tracklisting:

"I Am Nothing"

"Mouth"

"Fader"

"Look At Me Now"

"Illumination"

"Something Real"

"Divided"

"Sell It To The World"

"Never Again"

"Control"

"No Reason"

"World Pretending"

Bonus tracks:

"Gone"

"Leave This Alone"

"Mouth" lyric video:

Paradise Lost will support Danzig on their only UK dates this year, on August 6th and 7th, in Glasgow, Scotland and London, England respectively. Tickets are available here.

Dates:

August

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

7 - London, England - Brixton Academy