PARADISE LOST Enter Worldwide Charts With Obsidian Album

Paradise Lost have entered the worldwide album charts with their new album, Obsidian. With their new album, the band reached some of the highest chart entries in their career in Germany (#2), Switzerland (#4) and Finland (#2).

Worldwide Chart Entries:

Finland #2

Germany #2

Switzerland #4

Austria #5

Poland #5

Scotland #6

Belgium #11

Netherlands #31

Portugal #31

UK #32

Italy #59

Sweden #62

USA [Billboard Charts] #78

Additional results:

Finland

Physical #1

Germany

Vinyl #1

Poland

Vinyl #1

UK

Rock #1

Indie #3

Vinyl 3

Sweden

Rock #4

Physical #11

USA

Top New Artist Albums #3

Current Hard Music Albums #4

Current Rock Albums #12

Records Label Independent Current Albums #16

The band states, "We have had an overwhelming response to Obsidian and the global chart positions are also fantastic, so thanks to everyone who bought it and supported us! Rest assured we will be out playing and touring as much as we can, as soon as we are allowed!"

Under the circumstances of the last months, Obsidian became something like a sign of hope for music fans all over the worlds, the previously released singles a soundtrack for these difficult, uncertain times.

These days, the legend from Halifax is the drug that numbs the pain , the lover that takes away the sorrows, the story that craves to be told. But of course, everyone spins his or her own story in the turbulences of life. But the most important: A new chapter has begun. And that's what gives us hope in difficult times like this.

Obsidian tracklisting:

"Darker Thoughts"

"Fall From Grace"

"Ghosts"

"The Devil Embraced"

"Forsaken"

"Serenity"

"Ending Days"

"Hope Dies Young"

"Ravenghast"

"Darker Thoughts" video:

"Ghost" lyric video:

"Fall From Grace" video: