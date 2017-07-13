PARADISE LOST Launch Official Trailer #1 For Upcoming Medusa Album; Video

Paradise Lost have released the first official trailer for their upcoming studio album, Medusa, out on September 1st via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

The pre-order for Medusa is underway and you can purchase the full-length release in several formats:

- Standard jewelcase CD

- Digibook including 2 bonus tracks

- Various coloured 180g LP (black / clear / copper / grey+red bi-coloured / gold / NB anniversary green)

- Collector’s box including the digibook, gatefold picture disc, an exclusive 7'', a candle, poster, band photo card and poster flag.

- Mailorder edition Collector’s box including the digibook, gatefold picture disc, a 7'' featuring the tracks 'Shrines' and 'Symbolic Virtue', a candle, poster, band photo card, poster flag and exclusive cover artwork

Pre-order the physical editions of the new album, including special merchandise here, or get the digital versions here and receive 'The Longest Winter' as instant grat, or in the band shop, here.

Tracklisting:

“Fearless Sky”

“Gods Of Ancient”

“From The Gallows”

“The Longest Winter”

“Medusa”

“No Passage For The Dead”

“Blood & Chaos”

“Until The Grave”

Bonus tracks:

“Frozen Illusion”

“Shrines”

“Symbolic Virtue”

“The Longest Winter” lyric video:

In addition to the pre-order announcement, the band has revealed that they will perform an exclusive release show on September 1st at the LKA Longhorn in Stuttgart. For one night only, Paradise Lost will perform their new album in its entirety as well as playing a very special setlist created by the fans. Click here to select your eight favourite songs that you want to hear in that set and discover one out of 10 song snippets from the new album once you cast your vote.

For those who just can’t wait, a special 7'' vinyl single will be released on August 8th for the song “Blood & Chaos”, available in four different colours listed below:

- 7” black

- 7” clear+red splatter (mailorder only)

- 7” white+red bi-coloured (mailorder only)

- 7” clear (mailorder only)

Shortly after the release, Paradise Lost will embark on an extensive European tour and with label mates and US doomsters Pallbearer, as well as Sinistro from Portugal. To drown in beautiful sorrow, visit the tour on one of the following dates:



September

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn (Album release show)

8 - Dubai, UAE - The Music Room (Majestic Hotel)

September (with Pallbearer, Sinistro)

27 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

28 - Herford, Germany - X

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

October (with Pallbearer, Sinistro)

1 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

3 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

7 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

10 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda

11 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal

13 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine

14 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

15 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

18 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

20 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

21 - Geneva, Switzerland - L‘Usine

28 - Fontaneto D'Agogna, Italy - Phenomenon

29 - Munich, Germany - Theaterfabrik

30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

November (with Pallbearer, Sinistro)

3 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

4 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival

6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Pandora

7 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

8 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

10 - Weissenhäuser Strand / Ostsee, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise (Paradise Lost only)

December

14 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

15 - Sydney, Australia - The Metro Theatre

16 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel

17 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

18 - Perth, Australia - Capitol

Summer Festival dates:

July

14-15 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

21 - Katowice, Poland - Metal Hammer Festival

22 - Esslingen, Germany - River-Side Festival

August

3-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

11 - Graz, Austria - Metal on the Hill

13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

18-20 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

25-26 - Wörrstadt, Germany - Neuborn Open Air