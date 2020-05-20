PARADISE LOST Memories: DEVIN TOWNSEND Reminisces; Video

Paradise Lost have released the latest in a series of videos, in which people share some of their favourite memories of the band. Says the band: "In today's memories trailer, Devin Townsend recalls a trick Nick played on him while on tour..."

Paradise Lost's new album, Obsidian, is available now. The sixteenth Paradise Lost studio album eschews its immediate predecessors’ gruesome, myopic approach in favour of a richer and more dynamic deluge of black shades. From the deceptive elegance and dual atmospheres of opener "Darker Thoughts" through to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn closer "Ravenghast", Obsidian reveals a band in masterful control of a broad array of vital ideas. Most noticeably, the record boasts several songs that draw heavily from the much-loved, Kohl-encrusted days of ‘80s gothic rock: in particular, newly-minted Paradise Lost anthems‚ "Ghosts" is a guaranteed dancefloor-filler at any discerning goth nightclub.

Obsidian tracklisting:

"Darker Thoughts"

"Fall From Grace"

"Ghosts"

"The Devil Embraced"

"Forsaken"

"Serenity"

"Ending Days"

"Hope Dies Young"

"Ravenghast"

