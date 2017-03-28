PARADISE LOST - New Album Recordings Underway

Yorkshire, England-based gothic metallers, Paradise Lost, are currently in Orgone Studios in Woburn, Milton Keynes (UK) recording their next studio album, expected later this year via Nuclear Blast.

The band are working with producer/engineer Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Cathedral) on the new album, which will be there follow-up to The Plague Within, released in 2015.

Stay tuned for further updates from the band.



Paradise Lost lineup:

Nick Holmes - vocals

Greg Mackintosh - lead guitars

Aaron Aedy - rhythm guitars

Steve Edmondson - bass

Waltteri Väyrynen - drums