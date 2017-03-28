PARADISE LOST - New Album Recordings Underway

March 28, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal paradise lost

PARADISE LOST - New Album Recordings Underway

Yorkshire, England-based gothic metallers, Paradise Lost, are currently in Orgone Studios in Woburn, Milton Keynes (UK) recording their next studio album, expected later this year via Nuclear Blast.

The band are working with producer/engineer Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Cathedral) on the new album, which will be there follow-up to The Plague Within, released in 2015.

Stay tuned for further updates from the band.

Paradise Lost lineup:

Nick Holmes - vocals
Greg Mackintosh - lead guitars
Aaron Aedy - rhythm guitars
Steve Edmondson - bass
Waltteri Väyrynen - drums

Featured Audio

MIKE TRAMP - "Coming Home" (Mighty Music)

MIKE TRAMP - "Coming Home" (Mighty Music)

Featured Video

OBITUARY Shows You “Ten Thousand Ways To Die”

OBITUARY Shows You “Ten Thousand Ways To Die”

Latest Reviews