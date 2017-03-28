PARADISE LOST - New Album Recordings Underway
March 28, 2017, an hour ago
Yorkshire, England-based gothic metallers, Paradise Lost, are currently in Orgone Studios in Woburn, Milton Keynes (UK) recording their next studio album, expected later this year via Nuclear Blast.
The band are working with producer/engineer Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Cathedral) on the new album, which will be there follow-up to The Plague Within, released in 2015.
Stay tuned for further updates from the band.
Paradise Lost lineup:
Nick Holmes - vocals
Greg Mackintosh - lead guitars
Aaron Aedy - rhythm guitars
Steve Edmondson - bass
Waltteri Väyrynen - drums