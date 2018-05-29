PARADISE LOST Release New Believe In Nothing Album Trailer: Artwork (Video)

On June 29th, Paradise Lost will release a new version of their eighth full-length album Believe In Nothing that initially saw the light of day in 2000. The band was never really satisfied with the overall production and artwork of this record, Jaime Gomez Arellano remixed and remastered the twelve tracks and Branca Studio designed a dark and moody new cover artwork, to bring it closer to the initial vision that the band once had for their gothic rock album.

In the new trailer below, Nick Holmes and Greg Mackintosh discuss the artwork:

Believe In Nothing - Remixed & Remastered will be available in the following formats:

- Digipack CD

- Bi-coloured LP

- White LP

- Standard Black LP

+ T-Shirt Bundles

New artwork by Branca Studio.

Tracklisting:

"I Am Nothing"

"Mouth"

"Fader"

"Look At Me Now"

"Illumination"

"Something Real"

"Divided"

"Sell It To The World"

"Never Again"

"Control"

"No Reason"

"World Pretending"

Bonus tracks:

"Gone"

"Leave This Alone"

"Mouth" lyric video: