PARADISE LOST Release Remixed And Remastered Version Of Believe In Nothing Album; Final Video Trailer Streaming

Paradise Lost have release da remixed and remastered version of their eighth full-length album Believe In Nothing. Initially released back in 2000, the artwork and production of the album never lived up to the expectations of the band. The quintet now present a freshly reworked version of the album with more appropriate, gloomy artwork.

In this fifth and final album trailer, singer Nick Holmes and guitarist Greg Mackintosh discuss working with producer John Fryer, who was known for his work with Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, etc, and was a bit older than the guys at the time. Watch as Nick and Greg explain working with John, and how kids in band tees now make them feel old:

Believe In Nothing - Remixed & Remastered is available in the following formats:

- Digipack CD

- Bi-coloured LP

- White LP

- Standard Black LP

+ T-Shirt Bundles

Order via the following links:

- Official Omerch Store

- Nuclear Blast Mailorder

- Digital

New artwork by Branca Studio.

Tracklisting:

"I Am Nothing"

"Mouth"

"Fader"

"Look At Me Now"

"Illumination"

"Something Real"

"Divided"

"Sell It To The World"

"Never Again"

"Control"

"No Reason"

"World Pretending"

Bonus tracks:

"Gone"

"Leave This Alone"

"Mouth" lyric video:

Paradise Lost will support Danzig on their only UK dates this year, on August 6th and 7th, in Glasgow, Scotland and London, England respectively. Tickets are available here.

Dates:

August

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

7 - London, England - Brixton Academy