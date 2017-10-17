PARADISE LOST Release Three New Video Trailers For Medusa Album
October 17, 2017, 16 minutes ago
Back on September 1st, Paradise Lost unleashed their 15th studio album in collaboration with Nuclear Blast. The band have released three new video trailers, which can be seen below:
You can purchase Medusa in several formats:
- Standard jewelcase CD
- Digibook including 2 bonus tracks
- Various coloured 180g LP (black / clear / copper / grey+red bi-coloured / gold / NB anniversary green)
- Collector’s box including the digibook, gatefold picture disc, an exclusive 7'', a candle, poster, band photo card and poster flag.
- Mailorder edition Collector’s box including the digibook, gatefold picture disc, a 7'' featuring the tracks 'Shrines' and 'Symbolic Virtue', a candle, poster, band photo card, poster flag and exclusive cover artwork
Order the physical editions of the new album, including special merchandise here, or get the digital versions here, or in the band shop here.
Tracklisting:
“Fearless Sky”
“Gods Of Ancient”
“From The Gallows”
“The Longest Winter”
“Medusa”
“No Passage For The Dead”
“Blood And Chaos”
“Until The Grave”
Bonus tracks:
“Frozen Illusion”
“Shrines”
“Symbolic Virtue”
“Until The Grave” lyric video:
“Blood And Chaos” video:
“The Longest Winter” lyric video:
Dates for Paradise Lost’s Medusa Tour 2017 are listed below.
October (with Pallbearer, Sinistro)
18 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
20 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
21 - Geneva, Switzerland - L‘Usine
23 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz 2
24 - Madrid, Spain - But
25 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
27 - Grenoble, France - La Belle Electrique
28 - Fontaneto D'Agogna, Italy - Phenomenon
29 - Munich, Germany - Theaterfabrik
30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
31 - Paris, France - Z7
November (with Pallbearer, Sinistro)
2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
3 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
4 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival
6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Pandora
7 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
8 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
10 - Weissenhäuser Strand / Ostsee, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise (Paradise Lost only)
12 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix
December
14 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
15 - Sydney, Australia - The Metro Theatre
16 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel
17 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
18 - Perth, Australia - Capitol