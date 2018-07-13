PARADISE LOST Release Video Trailer For Upcoming North American Headline Tour

Gothic doom-death legends Paradise Lost will return to North America after a 6-year absence for a headlining tour in support of their latest album, Medusa. Joining them are Solstafir and The Atlas Moth. Tickets are on sale everywhere now. A video trailer can be found below.

Commented Paradise Lost vocalist Nick Holmes: "The last time we toured in the USA, was in 2012 on the The Epic Kings And Idols tour with Devin Townsend. Six years, and a couple of albums later, we are really pleased to announce that we will finally be heading back to the States for our very own coast to coast headline tour. It's our 30th anniversary tour, and we will be playing a selection of our best songs from over the years. Looking forward to seeing you all there!"

Confirmed dates are as follows:

October

2 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

3 - Gramercy - New York, NY

5 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

6 - Le Fairmont - Montreal, QC

7 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

9 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

10 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

11 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

12 - Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

13 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

15 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

16 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

17 - Bossanova - Portland, OR

19 - 1720 Venue - Los Angeles, CA

20 - Glasshouse - Pomona, CA

21 - Fillmore - San Francisco, CA