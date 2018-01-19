PARADISE LOST – Remastered Edition Of Host Album Due In March

On March 16th, Britain's cult metallers Paradise Lost will release a remastered version of their legendary seventh studio album, Host, and a first-ever pressing of the songs on vinyl via Nuclear Blast.

Originally released in 1999, Host earned Paradise Lost their reputation as West Yorkshire's musical chameleon, as it saw the band moving further away from their previous death metal roots to a melancholic and catchier electropop sound. Preorder the special vinyl edition at this location.

Tracklisting:

“So Much Is Lost”

“Nothing Sacred”

“In All Honesty”

“Harbour”

“Ordinary Days”

“It’s Too Late”

“Permanent Solution”

“Behind The Grey”

“Wreck”

“Made The Same”

“Deep”

“Year Of Summer”

“Host”