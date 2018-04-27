PARADISE LOST To Release Believe In Nothing - Remixed & Remastered In June; "Mouth" Lyric Video Streaming

Nuclear Blast will release Paradise Lost's Believe In Nothing - Remixed & Remastered on June 29th. Watch a lyric video for "Mouth" below.

Says Nick Holmes: "It's no secret that we were never entirely happy with the production on this record, despite really liking the songs. It's been a long time coming, but we finally found the right moment to go back into the studio with Gomez (Orgone Studios) and play around with it. We hope you all enjoy the remixed version so you can hear how the songs were meant to sound."

Believe In Nothing - Remixed & Remastered will be available in the following formats:

- Digipack CD

- Bi-coloured LP

- White LP

- Standard Black LP

+ T-Shirt Bundles

Pre-order via the following links:

- Official Omerch Store

- Nuclear Blast Mailorder

- Digital

New artwork by Branca Studio.

Tracklisting:

"I Am Nothing"

"Mouth"

"Fader"

"Look At Me Now"

"Illumination"

"Something Real"

"Divided"

"Sell It To The World"

"Never Again"

"Control"

"No Reason"

"World Pretending"

Bonus tracks:

"Gone"

"Leave This Alone"

"Mouth" lyric video: