PARADISE LOST To Release Medusa Album In September; Artwork Revealed; Exclusive Release Show Announced
June 6, 2017, 41 minutes ago
Paradise Lost's new album, Medusa, will be released on September 1st via Nuclear Blast.
For their 15th full-length record, the legends are returning to their early beginnings, delivering their heaviest album in 15 years; melding crushing doom metal with Nick Holmes' harsh death growls and raw organic sounds, heralding a new era of pure Northern misery.
The artwork was created by Branca Studio and shows the infamous Gorgone, Medusa, from Greek mythology, carrying venomous snakes as hair and turning everyone into stone who would dare to look into her eyes.
Guitarist Greg Mackintosh contemplates about the artwork: "Whilst we were writing Medusa and realising what the new songs were becoming, we had to find an artist to reflect this direction. After searching around for a while, I found Branca Studios. They have a keen eye for design and their modern take on retro artwork really fit the bill. What they have come up with is a blending of colourful yet retro styling, whilst maintaining the classic Paradise Lost feel."
About the choice to make her the figurehead of this new album, singer Nick Holmes adds: "I was intrigued about a greater meaning and thinking more along the lines of what Medusa represents metaphorically. Medusa as a title works in many ways. From a nihilist perspective, when I read the description of 'medusa' on the wikipedia page: 'Attempts to avoid looking into Medusa's eyes represents avoiding the ostensibly depressing reality that the universe is meaningless' - the title was pretty much in the bag!"
Furthermore, the band has announced a very special release show that will take place in Stuttgart at the iconic LKA Longhorn on September 1st. Paradise Lost will perform their new album in its entirety. Click here to find out more.
Shortly after the release, Paradise Lost will embark on an extensive European tour and with label mates and US doomsters Pallbearer, as well as Sinistro from Portugal. To drown in beautiful sorrow, visit the tour on one of the following dates:
September
1 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn (Album release show)
September (with Pallbearer, Sinistro)
27 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik
28 - Herford, Germany - X
29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
October (with Pallbearer, Sinistro)
1 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
3 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
7 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
10 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda
11 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal
13 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine
14 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
15 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
18 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
20 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
21 - Geneva, Switzerland - L‘Usine
28 - Fontaneto D'Agogna, Italy - Phenomenon
29 - Munich, Germany - Theaterfabrik
30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
November (with Pallbearer, Sinistro)
3 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
4 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival
6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Pandora
7 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
8 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
10 - Weissenhäuser Strand / Ostsee, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise (Paradise Lost only)
December
14 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
15 - Sydney, Australia - The Metro Theatre
16 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel
17 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
18 - Perth, Australia - Capitol
Summer Festival dates:
June
10 - Paris, France - Download Festival
30 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest
July
2 - Athens, Greece - Rockwave Festival
14-15 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival
21 - Katowice, Poland - Metal Hammer Festival
22 - Esslingen, Germany - River-Side Festival
August
3-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
11 - Graz, Austria - Metal on the Hill
13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
18-20 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival
25-26 - Wörrstadt, Germany - Neuborn Open Air
September
8 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Music Room (Majestic Hotel)