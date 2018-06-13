PARADISE LOST To Support DANZIG On UK Dates In August

Paradise Lost will support Danzig on their only UK dates this year, on August 6th and 7th, in Glasgow, Scotland and London, England respectively. Tickets are available here.

Dates:

August

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

7 - London, England - Brixton Academy

On June 29th, Paradise Lost will release a remixed and remastered version of their eighth full-length album Believe In Nothing. The album initially saw the light of day in 2000, but never lived up to the band's personal expectations in terms of production. Now the band are set to release a new version of the album reworked by Jaime Gomez Arellano and featuring brand new, stylistic artwork.

Today, the band releases the third album trailer, in which singer Nick Holmes and guitarist Greg Mackintosh discuss why some of their pop sounding music from Host and Believe In Nothing was actually some of their darkest and how they created this bittersweet sound that makes both albums so special:

Believe In Nothing - Remixed & Remastered will be available in the following formats:

- Digipack CD

- Bi-coloured LP

- White LP

- Standard Black LP

+ T-Shirt Bundles

Pre-order via the following links:

- Official Omerch Store

- Nuclear Blast Mailorder

- Digital

New artwork by Branca Studio.

Tracklisting:

"I Am Nothing"

"Mouth"

"Fader"

"Look At Me Now"

"Illumination"

"Something Real"

"Divided"

"Sell It To The World"

"Never Again"

"Control"

"No Reason"

"World Pretending"

Bonus tracks:

"Gone"

"Leave This Alone"

"Mouth" lyric video: