PARAGON Premiers "Reborn" Music Video

German speed metal band, Paragon, have released another video for a song taken from the upcoming album, Controlled Demolition, out tomorrow (April 26) via Massacre Records. Watch the clip for "Reborn" below, and order the album here.

Controlled Demolition was mixed and mastered by Piet Sielck at the powerhouse studio. Jörg Uken recorded the drums at Soundlodge. The album artwork was created by Aldo V. Requena. The album will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP, download and stream.

Tracklisting:



"Controlled Demolition"

"Reborn"

"Abattoir"

"Mean Machine"

"Deathlines"

"Musangwe (B.K.F.)"

"Timeless Souls"

"Blackbell"

"The Enemy Within"

"Black Widow"

"...Of Blood And Gore"



"Reborn" video:

"Mean Machine" video:

"Black Widow" lyric video:

(Photo - Stefan Malzkorn)