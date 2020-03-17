PARALYDIUM Premier "Finding The Paragon" Music Video; Complete Debut Album Details Revealed

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the signing of Paralydium to their rapidly expanding roster. The band’s debut album, Worlds Beyond, will be released on May 8. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the song "Finding The Paragon" below.

It’s fair to say that there are few bands that can or will match Paralydium's delivery of melodic, rhythmical, and powerful songs. Their album, Worlds Beyond, will showcase this very claim.

Initially known as "The Paralydium Project”, the band hails from Sweden and is an epic­ progressive metal combo founded by guitarist John Berg with a vision to create an innovative mixture of hard hitting heavy riffs, textured landscapes, and powerful grooves. Their sound takes you through space and time for an experience beyond the borders of your mind. With influences ranging from Symphony X and Pagan’s Mind to Seventh Wonder and Dream Theater, Paralydium have created their own sound and expertly crafted melodies into a ‘best of both worlds’ sound.

"The writing process for this album started soon after our first release back in 2015,” says guitarist John Berg. "When the songs really started to come together, I began to feel that they had a certain interplay with each other which got me thinking on making this a conceptual album. The real challenge was to integrate all the elements, put the pieces together. As a result, the outcome is something more than just an ordinary album, just wait and you will see. Our music crosses many borders in terms of styles, so we believe that Paralydium and Frontiers will be a great team.”

Tracklisting:

"Enter Paralydium"

"Within The Sphere"

"Synergy"

"Finding The Paragon"

"Crystal Of Infinity"

"Awakening"

"The Source"

"Into Divinity"

"Seeker Of The Light"

"Finding The Paragon" video:

Lineup:

John Berg ­- Guitars

Georg Härnsten Egg ­- Drums

Jonathan Olsson -­ Bass

Mikael Blanc ­- Keys

Mikael Sehlin -­ Vocals