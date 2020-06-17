PARALYDIUM Streaming New Song "The Source"

Frontiers Music Srl recently released Paralydium’s debut album, Worlds Beyond. Order the album here, and listen to the song, "The Source", below:

Initially known as "The Paralydium Project”, the band hails from Sweden and is an epic­ progressive metal combo founded by guitarist John Berg with a vision to create an innovative mixture of hard hitting heavy riffs, textured landscapes, and powerful grooves. Their sound takes you through space and time for an experience beyond the borders of your mind. With influences ranging from Symphony X and Pagan’s Mind to Seventh Wonder and Dream Theater, Paralydium have created their own sound and expertly crafted melodies into a ‘best of both worlds’ sound.

"The writing process for this album started soon after our first release back in 2015,” says guitarist John Berg. "When the songs really started to come together, I began to feel that they had a certain interplay with each other which got me thinking on making this a conceptual album. The real challenge was to integrate all the elements, put the pieces together. As a result, the outcome is something more than just an ordinary album, just wait and you will see. Our music crosses many borders in terms of styles, so we believe that Paralydium and Frontiers will be a great team.”

Tracklisting:

"Enter Paralydium"

"Within The Sphere"

"Synergy"

"Finding The Paragon"

"Crystal Of Infinity"

"Awakening"

"The Source"

"Into Divinity"

"Seeker Of The Light"

"Crystal Of Infinity" lyric video:

"Crystal Of Infinity" guitar playthrough video:

"Within The Sphere":

"Within The Sphere" guitar playthrough video:

"Finding The Paragon" video:

"Finding the Paragon" guitar playthrough video:

Lineup:

John Berg ­- Guitars

Georg Härnsten Egg ­- Drums

Jonathan Olsson -­ Bass

Mikael Blanc ­- Keys

Mikael Sehlin -­ Vocals