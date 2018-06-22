PARASITE INC. Release "Headf@#k Rollercoaster" Digital Single, Lyric Video

Back from war... the German melodic-death newcomers Parasite Inc. are set to unleash their second album Dead And Alive on August 17th via Reaper Entertainment Europe. To celebrate the release of the new album the band has confirmed an exclusive release show at the big Summer Breeze Open Air in Dinkelsbühl, Germany.

The band has released the first single entitled "Headfuck Rollercoaster" just in time for the pre-order start today. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

The band states: "Five years of waiting has an end: Here it is, the first single off our new album. Get in, crank up, go postal. Up and down it goes."

Tracklisting:

"Countershock"

"Once And For All"

"This World"

"Fall Of The Idealist"

"Headfuck Rollercoaster"

"Flesh Decadence"

"Red Wine Collider"

"Sunset Overdrive"

"Cold Silent Hell"

"Dead And Alive"

"Empty Streets" (Cover)



"Headfuck Rollercoaster" lyric video:

Parasite Inc. are:

Kai Bigler - vocals / guitars

Dominik Sorg - guitars

Stefan Krämer - bass

Benjamin Stelzer - drums