PARASITE INC.'s Dead Or Alive Album Due In August; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Back from war... the German melodic-death newcomers Parasite Inc. are set to unleash their second album,Dead And Alive on August 17th via Reaper Entertainment Europe. To celebrate the release of the new album the band has confirmed an exclusive release show at the big Summer Breeze Open Air in Dinkelsbühl, Germany.

Today the band presents the cover artwork of the upcoming album, created by Parasite Inc.'s drummer Benjamin Stelzer.

The band states: "Conception and design were once again done by ourselves. The result is a pretty cool visualization of the new songs on our upcoming record."

Tracklisting:

"Countershock"

"Once And For All"

"This World"

"Fall Of The Idealist"

"Headfuck Rollercoaster"

"Flesh Decadence"

"Red Wine Collider"

"Sunset Overdrive"

"Cold Silent Hell"

"Dead And Alive"

"Empty Streets" (Cover)



The first single "Headfuck Rollercoaster" will be released on June 22nd together with the start of the pre-orders. More info coming soon.

Parasite Inc. are:

Kai Bigler - vocals / guitars

Dominik Sorg - guitars

Stefan Krämer - bass

Benjamin Stelzer - drums