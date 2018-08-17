PARASITE INC. Streaming “This World” Lyric Video; Dead And Alive Album Out Now

The wait is finally over and today sees the release of Dead And Alive, the new studio album from German melodic-death-newcomers Parasite Inc. via Reaper Entertainment. To celebrate the release of the album, the band present a new lyric video for the track "This World".

The band states:

"Today is the day, after 5 years we are now going to release our second studio record Dead and Alive. To celebrate it we are showing you another lyric video for the song 'This World'- a monotonous and aggressive heavyweight. Now we are heading to the release show on Summer Breeze, Saturday 11:00 a.m."

The band will play their official release show on this year's Summer Breeze Festival in Dinkelsbühl. Parasite Inc. will hit the Mainstage, tomorrow (August 18th) at 11:00am CET.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Countershock"

"Once And For All"

"This World"

"Fall Of The Idealist"

"Headfuck Rollercoaster"

"Flesh Decadence"

"Red Wine Collider"

"Sunset Overdrive"

"Cold Silent Hell"

"Dead And Alive"

"Empty Streets" (Cover)

"This World" lyric video:

"Headfuck Rollercoaster" lyric video:

Parasite Inc. are:

Kai Bigler - vocals / guitars

Dominik Sorg - guitars

Stefan Krämer - bass

Benjamin Stelzer - drums