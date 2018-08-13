Partial MURDERDOLLS Reunion Set For BEN GRAVES Celebration Of Life

"This Thursday August 16th, at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood. We will be Celebrating the life of Ben The Ghoul Graves," says Wednesday 13. "I will be joining Murderdolls members Eric Griffin and Acey Slade on stage for the first time in over a decade to perform some classic MD songs. This will be a night to remember, open to the public. This will SELL OUT!"

Former Murderdolls drummer Ben Graves, who also worked with Pretty Boy Floyd and Dope, passed away on May 9th 2018, at age 46, following a year long battle with cancer.