PASSENGER / GARDENIAN Bassist HÅKAN SKOGER Joins IN FLAMES For European Tour Dates; Video

Bassist Håkan Skoger (Passenger, Gardenian) has joined In Flames for their current European tour with with Avenged Sevenfold and Disturbed. Håkan replaces Peter Iwers, the longtime In Flames bassist who announced back in November that he’d be leaving the band to “move on with other musical and non-musical adventures”.

Check out fan-filmed video from Håkan Skoger’s debut with In Flames, last night (January 10th) in Glasgow, Scotland:



In addition to In Flames’ busy touring schedule ahead, their recent album Battles has now been nominated for the Swedish Grammis as “Hard Rock/Metal Album Of The Year”, marking the group’s eighth nomination to date. The awards will take place in Stockholm on February 28th. Other bands nominated in this category include Dark Tranquillity and Ghost.

The band states: "We are very honored to have received our 8th Swedish Grammis nomination for our newest album, Battles. We can’t thank our fans enough, who, throughout their years of support and dedication to our music have kept In Flames alive and inspired. Jesterheads, this one's for you!"

In March, the band will kick off their European tour named In Our Room - An Evening With In Flames. They will perform in spectacular, intimate locations such as churches and theaters. Most of the shows are already sold out, so make sure to grab some of the last tickets available now at InFlames.com.

Dates:

March

18 - Oslo, Norway - Kulturkirken (Sold Out)

19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik (Sold Out)

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns (Sold Out)

22 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

23 - Bochum, Germany - Christuskirche (Sold Out)

24 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol (Sold Out)

26 - Munich, Germany - Freiheiz (Sold Out)

27 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

28 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

29 - Paris, France - Alhambra

31 - Zurich, Switzerland - Theatre 11