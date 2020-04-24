PASSION Covers VAN HALEN, SLAUGHTER, RATT, WINGER On New EP; "Poundcake" Streaming

April 24, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock passion van halen slaughter ratt winger

PASSION Covers VAN HALEN, SLAUGHTER, RATT, WINGER On New EP; "Poundcake" Streaming

UK hard rockers, Passion, have released a covers EP, Under The Covers, featuring tributes to classics by Van Halen, Ratt, Slaughter, and Winger. Stream or download the digital only EP here.

For an immediate taste, check out the cover of Van Halen's "Poundcake" below.

Tracklisting:

"Poundcake" (Van Halen)
"Up All Night" (Slaughter)
"Loving You Is A Dirty Job" (Ratt)
"Easy Come Easy Go" (Winger)



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews