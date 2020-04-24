PASSION Covers VAN HALEN, SLAUGHTER, RATT, WINGER On New EP; "Poundcake" Streaming

UK hard rockers, Passion, have released a covers EP, Under The Covers, featuring tributes to classics by Van Halen, Ratt, Slaughter, and Winger. Stream or download the digital only EP here.

For an immediate taste, check out the cover of Van Halen's "Poundcake" below.

Tracklisting:

"Poundcake" (Van Halen)

"Up All Night" (Slaughter)

"Loving You Is A Dirty Job" (Ratt)

"Easy Come Easy Go" (Winger)