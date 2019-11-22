PASSION Feat. Former NIGHT BY NIGHT Singer Streaming New Song "Too Bad For Baby"

Passion will release their self-titled debut album on January 24 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the song "Too Bad For Baby", below.

Passion is a new British hard rock band inspired by the 80’s and 90’s giants of the genre. First single, “Trespass On Love” was actually the first song written for the album and the spark that ignited singer Lion Ravarez (aka Dan Rossall) to start the band. "It was from here that I decided to go on and assemble Passion as a band and produce our debut album,” says Lion. "The song is perhaps a little more mellow than the rest of the album, but it's certainly rich with influences that hail from the melodic rock and AOR genres. We wanted our first music video to showcase Passion's attitude and sense of humour, it's very tongue-in-cheek. We hope that anyone new who discovers us will understand that we just want to put a smile on their face. The music video was directed by Jay Hillyer and we shot the footage at Impossible Nightclub in Manchester, UK."

The concept behind Passion is simple: great musicianship, great songwriting, memorable melodies and hooks, serve the song first. "In addition to this,” continues Lion, "we wanted to create an act using fictional characters (hence the names) as we feel humour is positive, after all this is the entertainment industry. Don't let that confuse you though, we're not a joke band. We're deeply passionate about creating high quality rock music and we're also very enthusiastic about entertaining an audience.”

Passion play straight up melodic hard rock, with bold and excitable hooks and alluring musicality. "We love soulful vocals with razor sharp highs, memorable guitar riffs, and tasteful solos. If you like "songs", then you'll enjoy Passion. I'm confident that we can make a mark on the rock and metal scenes the world over, it just takes time, but we’re gonna get there, I promise,” concludes Lion.

Passion tracklisting:

"Intensity"

"Trespass On Love"

"Too Bad For Baby"

"Lost In The Dark"

"Back"

"Victims Of Desire"

"We Do What We Want"

"Built To Please"

"She Bites Hard"

"Big Game"

"Too Bad For Baby":

"Trespass On Love" video:

Lineup:

Lion Ravarez - Vocals

Chance Vanderlain - Guitar

Weston James - Bass

Bobby Laker - Drums