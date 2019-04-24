PASSION Featuring Former NIGHT BY NIGHT Singer Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; Debut Album Due This Year

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Passion, a new UK band created by former Night By Night vocalist Daniel Rossall, aka Lion Ravarez.

Inspired by the hard rock giants of the '80s and '90s, the idea of forming a new band sparked in Rossall's mind when he collaborated on a song in 2017 with other former members of Night By Night. The resulting song, which could be described as amalgamation of early '90s classic hard rock with '80s AOR, was so encouraging that it pushed Rossall to create a whole albums worth of material.

Rossall decided to send some of the demos he was working on to Frontiers and said demos immediately sparked the interest of the label, who eagerly signed Passion to the label’s roster.

"Passion is very honored and proud to be a new member of the Frontiers family,” says Rossall. "It's a great pleasure to be among friends, influences, and other dedicated artists who all look to deliver the best music possible. We are very excited for the release of the debut album and cannot wait to perform these songs for rock fans all over the world. This is a fantastic musical opportunity for us and I would like to thank Frontiers for providing a platform to deliver our music to the right audience. Let's ROCK!”

While Rossall played most of the instruments on the album and produced it, make no mistake, Passion is a band. 2019 will see The Rise Of Passion with Lion Ravarez on lead vocals, Weston James Jr. on bass and backing vocals, Chance Vanderlain on guitar and backing vocals, and Bobby Laker on drums. An absolute must for fans of AC/DC, Aerosmith, KISS, Danger Danger, Foreigner, Journey, Ratt, Van Halen, and the like.