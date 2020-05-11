PASSION Streaming Cover Of SLAUGHTER'S "Up All Night"; Audio

May 11, 2020, 14 minutes ago

UK hard rockers, Passion, have released a covers EP, Under The Covers, featuring tributes to classics by Van Halen, Ratt, Slaughter, and Winger. Stream or download the digital only EP here, and listen to their cover of Slaughter's "Up All Night" below.

Tracklisting:

"Poundcake" (Van Halen)
"Up All Night" (Slaughter)
"Loving You Is A Dirty Job" (Ratt)
"Easy Come Easy Go" (Winger)

"Up All Night":

"Easy Come Easy Go":

"Loving You Is A Dirty Job":

"Poundcake":



