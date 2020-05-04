PASSION Streaming Cover Of WINGER's "Easy Come Easy Go"; Audio

UK hard rockers, Passion, have released a covers EP, Under The Covers, featuring tributes to classics by Van Halen, Ratt, Slaughter, and Winger. Stream or download the digital only EP here, and listen to the cover of Winger's "Easy Come Easy Go" below.

Tracklisting:

"Poundcake" (Van Halen)

"Up All Night" (Slaughter)

"Loving You Is A Dirty Job" (Ratt)

"Easy Come Easy Go" (Winger)

"Easy Come Easy Go":

"Loving You Is A Dirty Job":

"Poundcake":