PAT TRAVERS BAND Bassist PETER "MARS" COWLING Passes

Word has come down that Pat Travers Band bassist Peter "Mars" Cowling passed away on March 20th. Cowling recorded eight albums for Travers between 1976 and 1982. He rejoined Travers in 1989 and remained with the band until 1993, performing on Travers' singles "Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights)" and "Snortin' Whiskey".

The reason for Cowling's passing will be revealed in the coming days. Pat Travers has yet to comment.

Cowling was also featured on Hooked On Music, a live video performance originally shot for the German television programme Rockpalast in 1976, which showcased an early Pat Travers Band line-up that included present Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain. Cowling's other video appearance was Boom Boom-Live At The Diamond Club, a 1991 concert filmed in Toronto that also featured Jerry Riggs.