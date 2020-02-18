PATHOLOGY Announces 2020 Spring Decimation Tour

Death metal quartet Pathology has announced their 2020 Spring Decimation Tour. The tour kicks off on March 4 and spans nationally across the US. Joining Pathology will be Pyrexia, a fellow death metal band who toured with Pathology back in 2018 in Europe.

Pathology drummer Dave Astor says, "Pathology is ready to get back on the road. We are happy to be bringing in our friends from Pyrexia with us. This tour we will be playing a lot of new songs from our new album, Reborn To Kill, on Pavement Entertainment, along with the older songs. This will be the longest set we have played to date. Get ready! We are excited to see our fans and play for you. See you soon!"

Pathology is epitomized as the ultimate death metal assault to the ears. The band’s hunger to churn out bludgeoning metal coupled with meaningful themes instantly separates them from the rest. Their latest release, Reborn To Kill, is very heavy with new elements. It also features the return of the Evil Doctor, who continues to run his zombie army.

Dates:

March

4 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room*

5 – Dubuque, IA – The Lift*

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Club Garibaldi’s*

7 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Whiskey Junction

9 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

11 – Rochester, NY – Bug Jar

12 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance

13 – Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

14 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall

15 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

17 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

18 – Coplay, PA – The Building

19 – Cincinnati, OH – Northside Yacht Club

20 – Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse

21 – Fayetteville, NC – Drunk Horse Pub

22 – Greenville, SC – Gottrocks

23 – Atlanta, GA – 529

24 – Houston, TX – The White Swan*

25 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live*

26 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill*

27 – Tucson, AZ – The Edge Bar*

28 – San Diego, CA – Ramona Mainstage

*Pathology only