PATHOLOGY Signs With Pavement Entertainment; Reborn To Kill Album Due In August; "Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls" Track Streaming

Pavement Entertainment has announced the signing of Pathology, the death metal quartet from San Diego, CA.

Pathology is gearing up for their new album, entitled Reborn To Kill. The album will be released on August 9. It was produced and mastered by Zack Ohren at Shark Bit Studios. Pre-order the album here, and find a visualizer for the song "Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls" below.

On Reborn To Kill, drummerDave Astor says, "This is by far the best Pathology album to date. Everything came out very heavy. We added some new elements this time around and we are excited to see what everyone thinks. We also brought back the Evil Doctor from the dead, so he can continue running his zombie army."

Pathology will be touring heavily in support of the new release. Noteworthy stops include the Las Vegas Death Fest, North West Terror Fest, and the Chicago Domination Fest. Tickets are available now. For more details, visit Pathology's official Facebook page here.

Lineup:

Dave Astor - Drums

Daniel Richardson - Guitar

Ricky Jackson - Bass

Obie Flett - Vocals