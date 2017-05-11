PATHOLOGY To Release New Self-Titled Album In July; “Lamentation” Track Streaming

Pathology finally makes their deadly return in 2017. This San Diego trio has come back home to Comatose Music for the release of their ninth studio album, simply titled Pathology.

Over two years of tenacious effort went into the creation of this self-titled album which can be described as their most superior work to date. Composed of murderous guitar riffs and a skillful drum performance chock full of grooves and blasts, topped off with filthy guttural vocals spewed forth by death metal legend Matti Way. This is the ferocious Pathology homecoming you’ve been expecting. Artwork by the great Par Olofsson (Immolation, Deeds Of Flesh, Abominable Putridity, Devourment).

Drummer and founding member Dave Astor says, “We are very happy and excited to be working with Comatose Music again! The label has always been a great supporter of the band through the years. They put out some of the heaviest underground music out there and we are glad to be back on the roster.”

The album’s opening track, “Lamentation”, is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Lamentation”

“Dolorous”

“Litany”

“Servitors”

“Dissevered”

“Putrescent”

“Doth”

“Shudder”

“Opprobrium”

“Vermilion”

“Lamentation”: