PATRONYMICON - New Album, Ushered Forth By Cloven Tongue, Due In September

Osmose Productions has set September 27th as the international release date for Patronymicon's third album, Ushered Forth By Cloven Tongue, on CD and vinyl LP formats.

Blessed by the dark gods in 2008, Patronymicon brought their uncompromising black metal to this world of scum-infested inhabitants. Through a journey of blood, chaos, and violence, 11 years later, they now stand stronger and prouder than ever before, presenting their third masterpiece of haunting violent black metal pride, from the fastest blastbeats to the grooving slow-paced haunting riffs and drums that take you on a dark trip to the underworld, while being possessed by the eerie vocals spewed forth. You've been warned - Patronymicon attack!

First track premiere to be revealed shortly. Pre-order info can be found here. Cover art, by Chadwick St. John, and tracklisting are as follows:

"Haissem"

"The Funeral Of A Passive God"

"XI Kings XI Curses"

"Lightless Flames"

"Womb Of Rejection"

"From The Depths Of Damnation"

"A Star That Shineth Not"

"Death Itself"