PAUL BOSTAPH Confirms Involvement In New Project With SLAYER Bandmate KERRY KING - "If You Like Heavy Music And You Like Slayer, You'll Like This"; Video

In a new interview with Andrew Haug for Australia's Riff Crew (video below), drummer Paul Bostaph confirms his involvement in a new project with his Slayer bandmate, Kerry King.

Describing the musical direction of the project, Bostaph reveals: "I guess the best way to put it is, Kerry writes what he writes. Is this gonna be a rock and roll record? No. Is it gonna be what you want it to be? Yes. Is it gonna be what you expect it to be? Yes. It's not that it's gonna be some rehashed stuff... How do I put it? It's gonna sound like Slayer, without it being Slayer, you know what I mean? But not intentionally so. I mean, Kerry's been writing songs in Slayer his entire career, and he has a style. And that style, as a songwriter, you just don't change your style because your band is done. But that's what you love to write. Are things gonna maybe morph over time? Yeah. I would imagine so. I don't think the first song Kerry wrote as a kid is the same as the last song he wrote for Repentless. Songwriters do change over time based on their influences and how they feel at the time. Kerry's on fire right now. So, all I can say is if you like heavy music and you like Slayer, you'll like this. Is it gonna be Slayer? It's not gonna be Slayer, Slayer is done, they're retired."

Dean Guitars recently announced the addition of Kerry King to its artist roster. They have now released this "Dean Artist Lounge - Q&A" with King. He talks about writing music during the pandemic, to be featured on his upcoming solo debut, as well as signing with Dean. Watch below: