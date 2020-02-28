PAUL DI'ANNO's Last Ever Live Performance To Include Songs From First Two IRON MAIDEN Albums Plus Rarities

The organizers of the Beermageddon Festival 2020, taking place in Bromsgrove, England, recently announced Ides Of March - featuring former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno backed by other former Maiden members - as the Sunday headliner on August 30. This will be Di'Anno's last ever live performance.

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to early Iron Maiden guitarist Terry Wapram (Buffalo Fish) about the upcoming performance, and revealed that the setlist will include "a really good chunk of the first album, some of the second album Killers, plus some of the more obscure releases from around that time."

He added: "We are looking at it in a way where we will be faithful to recorded versions, we may just tweak things a little to how it would have been in our own time. For instance, some of the songs were played slower initially before it was recorded, it didn't take away from it, it kind of made it powerful and more steady. I'm not saying we are going to play everything slow, but there will be some touches to do with how the individual people played the songs at the time. It's kind of like a time machine."

Listen to the interview below:

Ides Of March, specially formed for the one-off performance to commemorate forty years since the release of Iron Maiden's debut album, have announced a fifth former Iron Maiden member will take part in their Beermageddon performance.

Considered the father of Eddie, legendary lighting technician Dave "Lights" Beazley was part of Maiden from the very beginning, promoted Steve Harris's very first gig back in 1974, is the designer of the original Eddie stage prop and is responsible for Maiden's blistering and innovative stage shows all the way through to the Somewhere In Time era, before moving on to work with many varied artists including Dio, UFO, Prince and Kylie Minogue. Dave was also behind many other incredible lighting projects including the Princess Diana Memorial Concert, the Millennium event at Greenwich and even Peter Andre and Jordan's wedding.

Ides Of March, fronted by Paul Di'Anno, is completed by Terry Wapram and Terry Rance on guitars, Doug Sampson on drums and Speed Harris (Dean Moraity of Hi-On Maiden) on bass.

Ides Of March sold out Beermageddon just five days after the performance was announced, breaking all previous ticket sales records. Band manager Steve Göldby said: "We've been taken totally by surprise by selling out Beermageddon in just five days, and we now have fans from all over the world disappointed they can't get a ticket, so we're exploring various options so everyone who missed out will get to see the show."