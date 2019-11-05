PAUL DI'ANNO To Release New Live Album In January

Metalville Records announces January 31st, 2020 as the international release date for a special live album from the legendary Paul Di'Anno titled Hell Over Waltrop - Live In Germany.

In the summer of 2006, Paul Di'Anno was asked if he would like to perform with his German band Phantoms Of The Opera at a city festival in the small Westphalian town of Waltrop - at that time, also with Fury In the Slaughterhouse and Sydney Youngblood. After initial skepticism about how to get the expected pop and disco fans, they decided to play the gig, especially since the two Re-Vision musicians, bassist Gonzo and drummer Dom, who formed the rhythm foundation of the Phantoms, had a home game.

And that skepticism vanished and suddenly turned into pure magic at the moment the band entered the stage. The city festival crowd mutated into an enthusiastic metal crowd, celebrating Paul and his boys through their brilliant gig.

The show was also completely recorded by producer and FOH man Thomas Mergler. At home, however, he found that the recordings were unusable due to an error by the monitor crew.

After more than 12 years, Thomas found the tapes again by chance. And he managed to save the old recordings with the help of more modern technical possibilities.

Now being released as Hell Over Walltrop - Live In Germany, the result is 100% kick-ass rock without tricks and overdubs. The band presents itself in top form and serves the audience various classics from Iron Maiden's early phase and from the solo career of Paul Di'Anno. Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Prowler"

"Murders In The Rue Morgue"

"Impaler"

"Remember Tomorrow"

"Children Of Madness"

"Marshall Lokjaw"

"The Living Dead"

"The Beast Arises"

"The Faith Healer"

"The Phantom Of The Opera"

"Transylvania"

"Running Free"

"Blitzkrieg Bop"

"Sanctuary"