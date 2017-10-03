PAUL DI’ANNO To Discuss His Life, Career, And Early Days Of IRON MAIDEN; London Q&A Event To Be Hosted By MALCOM DOME

On October 29th, former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno returns to the Cart & Horses pub in London to have a chat and a pint.

In a Q&A moderated by veteran music journalist Malcom Dome, Di'Anno will discuss the early days of Iron Maiden, and his life and career following his exit from the band. A meet and greet will follow, during which fans will have the opportunity to get any items signed and take photos.

Cart & Horses is located at 1 Maryland Point in London, England. Get tickets at this location.