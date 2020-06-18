PAUL GILBERT Announces Virtual Concert Featuring Medley Of LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH And THE SPICE GIRLS

On June 20th at 5:00 PM PDT, guitarist Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) will live stream a 30 minute show, which he describes in the following manner:

"I'll be performing my medley of songs from three of my favorite British bands: Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, and The Spice Girls! After that ... lots more guitar, and answering your questions and requests!"

Tickets may be purchased online via StageIt. The top virtual tippers will be rewarded with the following prizes:

Tipper #1 will receive a Zoom / Skype session with Paul. (It can be a guitar lesson, or a conversation.) 30 minutes.

Tippers #1, #2, and #3 will receive a collection of 10 of Paul's signature guitar picks.

Check out Paul Gilbert playing Zeppelin's "Black Dog" in 2018.