PAUL GILBERT - Guitar Techniques Masterclass Posted (Video)

In the clip below, Guitar Techniques presents an exclusive masterclass with rock guitar legend Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X). Gilbert starts his detailed solo analysis with a handy tip for creating a memorable motif. A strong melody frames his playing on Not To Meander and is the launch pad for his solo. Paul vocalises a melody and then adds lyrics, helping to establish an organic, memorable rhythm: “It’s hard not to meander, when you ain’t got nothing to say.”

Paul Gilbert: “My goal is to stomp my foot on 2 and 4. These are the beats that make rock feel like rock. They are where a drummer typically hits their snare drum. They are where the pickaxe hits the rock in the chain gang. It is the feel of physical labour. It is not the feel of classical music, which provided the soundtrack for aristocrats waltzing and riding horses (good work, if you can get it.)

“So listen to the snare drum, stomp on 2 and 4, then use your ears to listen for how your phrases relate to the beat. You may find that your favourite ‘bedroom’ and ‘guitar store’ phrases don’t lock into the groove very well. (Don’t worry, they might fall into another groove; there are a lot of tempos and grooves out there.)

“And you find that simpler phrases suddenly come to life from how well they attach themselves rhythmically. Complex phrases can work as well. But make sure they hold together, while you stomp your foot.

“If you’ve never stomped to keep time, it may require practice. But this advice is not to give you tedious work for moral goodness. The results of good stomping will breathe musical energy into everything you play. And the fretboard will open up with rhythmic possibilities. I know you’ve got excuses. Discard those. Stomp!"

Check out the complete article here. Watch the masterclass below.

On June 1st, Gilbert brought his Behold Electric Guitar show to the Rockpile in Toronto, Ontario. Jeff Answorth has posted 45 minutes worth of footage from the show, saying "What an utterly amazing show! They played for 1 1/2 hours. The joy they got from playing projected into the crowd. What energy! A special shout out to the guys (and gal) standing behind Paul. That band is TIGHT!!"